LeEco discounts in US continue during tax rebate season

Somewhere in LeEco’s dwindling US budget is room for more discounts as it continues to aggressively kick down prices to introduce prospective customers to the electronics brand. In time for tax rebates to flow out of the IRS, we have another round of chops (not of the job kind, at least here).

On LeEco.com, you’ll be able to advantage of these offers from April 14 to 18:

Le S3: $169 ($30 off) and three months of DIRECTV NOW for free

Le Pro 3: $299 ($50 off) and three months of DIRECTV NOW

Super4 X55: $599 ($200 off) and three months of DIRECTV NOW

Super4 X65: $1,199 ($200 off) and three months of DIRECTV NOW

All Metal Earphones: $11.99 ($8 off)

Bluetooth Headphones EB20 (black): $14.99 ($25 off)

You’ll also be able to play a spin-the-wheel game for top-off discounts like another $20 off phones, $50 off the Super4 X55 or another $150 off the Super4 X65. You might score the uMax85 for $1,000 off at $4,499 or snag $20 off some CDLA USB-C earphones.

Another note on retail availability as Walmart has taken on LeEco’s smartphones on its website.