Korean Galaxy S8 pre-orders beat S7 total in fifth day

“The new phone’s initial response in the market is better than we expected,” said Dong-jin Koh.

Samsung’s mobile chief attached that statement with an updated figure for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-orders for the previous day: 728,000. That’s up 88,000 from yesterday’s report and tops the total number of pre-orders for the Galaxy S7 has been on ever since pre-orders launched in the country.

Pre-orders will go through until April 18 in Korea and April 17 in the West before shipments take place on April 21 and 20. T-Mobile US plans on shipping some pre-orders prior to those dates.