It’s probably not surprising to hear the global smartphone market hasn’t changed much since the previous Kantar Worldpanel ComTech report. Android still sits comfortably on top of iOS across every single important country and region in terms of sales share, while Windows continues to sink nearer and nearer to total oblivion.

But if you take a closer look at the local data, you’ll definitely find some interesting small shifts. Nothing altogether shocking, although Apple can’t be happy about seeing its mobile platform’s numbers drop to an almost three-year low in the vital Chinese market.

Even with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in the lead when it comes to the nation’s most popular handheld models, at 8 percent or so, iOS plunged to a deeply worrying 13.2 percent slice of the overall pie, far behind Android’s towering 86.4 percent tally.

Believe it or not, Android devices did even better in Spain, rising from 90 to 92.2 percent year-on-year for the three months ending February, while also dominating Italian, French and Australian shipments. On Japanese shores, Google’s mobile OS managed to reverse last year’s order, leaping narrowly ahead of its arch-rival, at 53.9 vs. 44.8 percentage points, compared to 48.2 vs. 50.2 between December 2015 and February 2016.

Last but obviously not least, the US chart also has Android at number one, though it’s actually iOS that surged 3.7 percent, from 38.3 to 42, with the gold medalist losing exactly three percentage points (55.9 now, down from 55.9 a year ago).

All in all, the world is Android’s oyster, while OS is doing fine stateside, okay in Japan, Australia or France, and pretty lousy in China and Spain.