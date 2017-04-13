One version of the iPhone 8 leaked to be one thick phone

Supposed computer-aided design renders of the iPhone 8 leaked by Anzhuo.cn to Chinese social media site Weibo affirm previous design leaks of the device with a vertically-oriented dual-camera module and an expanded screen plot.

Two sets of dimensions given out for the device are listed. One seems to slot in between a regular 4.7-inch iPhone and a 5.5-inch Plus model while the other will more closely align with the Plus. It is not clear if one model is supplanting another, but we do think that the unit rendered in turquoise is the EVT 03 while the one in yellow is the 602 “mass production” model.

iPhone 8 [602] : 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm

: 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm iPhone 8 [EVT 03] : 149.5 x 72.5 x 8.6 mm

: 149.5 x 72.5 x mm iPhone 7: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm

iPhone 7 Plus: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm

The EVT 03’s thickness measurement seems pretty substantial to point out. With plans for an on-screen fingerprint reader, facial scanners and more power-intensive features and tasks, the hope is that Apple opts for more room and a bigger battery — because no matter how well iOS is optimized, even Apple can’t escape needing to feed gimmicks more milliamp-hours. Even with 8.6mm of width, there doesn’t seem to be enough room for the cameras to flush into the rear of the iPhone 8. We also don’t get to see the fancy glass curvature towards the edges — the device is supposedly getting glass facades attached to a stainless steel frame.

A green circle in the middle of the rear of each model is used to indicate the center of the device — don’t read into it too much as a fallback fingerprint sensor position just yet. That pink dot below the camera mound does signal an LED slot, though.

All that said, the good money seems to be on the 602 model with familiar dimensions for Plus users. With so many design language changes, though, we think that Apple can afford to go rogue for a showboat.