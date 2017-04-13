Android

iPhone 8 design leaks, Apple Watch Series 3 secrets & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals being offered by LeEco. Then we talk about the Microsoft event being announced for May 2nd with a possible Windows Cloud in tow. The Moto Z2 is next as we find some leaked photos of what to expect. Then we talk about the Apple Watch Series 3 and this secret project started by Steve Jobs. We end today’s show discussing the recent leaks of the iPhone 8, and its thicker body.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
LeEco discounts in US continue during tax rebate season
Microsoft event for educators on May 2 likely brings Windows Cloud
Moto Z2 Force render reveals familiar design with Mods support and dual rear camera
‘Secret’ team of biomedical experts is reportedly working hard on a glucose-tracking Apple Watch
One version of the iPhone 8 leaked to be one thick phone

