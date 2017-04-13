Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals being offered by LeEco. Then we talk about the Microsoft event being announced for May 2nd with a possible Windows Cloud in tow. The Moto Z2 is next as we find some leaked photos of what to expect. Then we talk about the Apple Watch Series 3 and this secret project started by Steve Jobs. We end today’s show discussing the recent leaks of the iPhone 8, and its thicker body.

– LeEco discounts in US continue during tax rebate season

– Microsoft event for educators on May 2 likely brings Windows Cloud

– Moto Z2 Force render reveals familiar design with Mods support and dual rear camera

– ‘Secret’ team of biomedical experts is reportedly working hard on a glucose-tracking Apple Watch

– One version of the iPhone 8 leaked to be one thick phone

