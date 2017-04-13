You didn’t ask for it at all and you weren’t told about it, either. But if it’s a good surprise gift, then you’ll be able to forgive Samsung for tossing in a free Amplifier Speaker Dock.

The dock comes only with Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-orders made directly through Samsung and at least one of them was shown off by a customer who tipped PhoneArena with some photo evidence.

This comes on top of the complimentary Gear VR with Controller customers can opt for and a discounted bundle deal on AKG earphones and a 256GB microSD card.

The speaker itself is a pretty simple machine that lets you charge your phone as it is plugged into the USB-C port. It bursts sound direct from the phone and makes it lowd. With a “w”. Like in “wattage”.

Oh yeah, did we mention that neither the Galaxy S8 nor the Galaxy S8+ have shipped out yet? That’s happening in a week. What are you going to do with that cone in the meantime?

Funny tidbit: the shop.samsung.com domain doesn’t really apply in the US — the direct sales page is based at samsung.com/us/