If you use one of a handful of banking apps very often and mobile payments less so, you may have more reason to hop onto Android Pay.

Bank of America, Bank of New Zealand, Discover, Poland’s mBank and USAA all have made it easy to bring cards over from their respective apps to Android Pay — and you don’t even need to have Android Pay installed.

Google is working with banks and card issuers to integrate Android Pay capabilities, such as setting a priority card or looking up transactions, right into their apps. Look for more financial institutions to follow.