Not exactly a direct competitor for VOD veterans and heavyweights Netflix or Hulu, but rather positioned against the likes of AT&T’s DirecTV, Xfinity TV from Comcast or Dish Network-owned Sling TV, Google’s newly launched TV streaming service is seriously promising.

After a one-week test run and quick comparison with traditional cable packages, the 40 channels offered by YouTube TV for a decidedly reasonable $35 monthly fee left Pocketnow senior editor Juan Carlos Bagnell impressed, as well as wanting more.

There’s clearly plenty of room for improvement, starting with some important network omissions (O HBO, where art thou?), not to mention regional restrictions that are hard to beat even using American VPNs, ads you can’t get rid of, and an interface occasionally feeling a little too simplistic.

On the bright side, the unlimited cloud DVR feature is a major advantage over a number of similar apps from Google’s TV streaming rivals, regardless of expiration dates, and while it’s nothing groundbreaking, it’s certainly nice to see YouTube TV work on virtually any device, with up to six separate accounts included in a single $35 charge.

Bottom line, it’s early days, but you may want to try out this clean, playful, fast and sharp service, at least for a free month or the complimentary Chromecast offered after your first payment.