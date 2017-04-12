It’s kinda hard to take San Francisco-based Turing Robotic Industries (TRI) seriously after pulling that Android-replacing Sailfish OS stunt on its first commercial product, and especially last fall’s head-scratching announcement of a Phone Cadenza with features that are still many years away.

But the company that manufactures its forward-thinking devices in Finland manages to catch our attention today by partnering with TCL for the looming mass production of the Turing Phone Appassionato.

This “impassioned” Android 7.1.1-powered gadget should start shipping in two variants “by” September 2017. Honest. If you don’t believe Turing, you can probably trust the folks behind recent BlackBerry-branded releases and all those nice low-cost Alcatels.

Alas, TCL is likely not in charge of the Appassionato’s marketing and promotion, or else we wouldn’t be treated to pompous, endless talk of “amplified intelligence”, “uniquely dedicated enhanced-concierge” services or “intimate yet intelligent experiences” of some kind.

Reading between the lines of all the bombastic propaganda, it’s definitely worth highlighting that the Snapdragon 820 handheld is made of fancy, super-robust “Liquidmorphium”, with a “diamond-like” carbon coating on top, “high-tech” ceramic feel and scratch resistant surface, as well as a Sapphire glass screen.

Most other features, aside from an AI engine we’ll have to try out before getting too excited about, unfortunately remain under wraps, though we do know the “elite” Turing Phone Appassionato PX8 will set you back $1,099, with a “premium-luxury edition” GX8 slated to cost $1,599. Yikes!