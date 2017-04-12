Since Spotify is a little loathe to develop a Universal Windows App for its recently marginalized users, we’d also expect that the music streaming company is having a hard time going for the Apple Watch, too. That’s where third-party developer Andrew Chang came in with such an app called Spotty.

Well, that was until Spotify warned Chang that “Spotty” was a little too similarly named to the real thing. But even then, the new “Snowy” was not out of the clear as the company also had legal concerns about the app’s very familiar UI.

There’s now a turnaround in the situation that will leave a huge intersect of users happy, though. Chang announced on an updated /r/AppleWatch thread that Spotify has joined hands with him:

Hi all, thanks for your patience and understanding. I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be working closely with Spotify to bring Snowy to the Apple Watch as part of an official Spotify iOS app. Spotify’s powerful iOS SDK made it possible to develop Snowy, but I can’t wait to take things to the next level with the expertise and tools available at Spotify. While I can’t give any estimates as to when it’ll be available, you can rest assured that a Spotify Apple Watch companion app is in the pipeline.

Everything seems to be on the level for Snowy now. Perhaps it might even flip back over to its old “Spotty” name, too. In any case, having the service finally be able to compete on the wearable level as Apple Music has from the start is an overdue proposition that will need to be backed up by appealing features. It’s not confirmed whether all the features tested in beta so far will make it over to the final version, but hey, baby steps.