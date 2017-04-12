Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the possible future of Android Wear smartwatches from Huawei. Then we talk about Facial Recognition and how it might make it to the LG G6 soon. Then it’s all about the HTC X10, but not for the reasons that you think. T-Mobile and Samsung follow as we learn that pre-order units might ship out early. We end today’s show talking about Samsung Bixby, and how it might not reach the Galaxy S8 completely at time for launch.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– No future for Huawei smartwatches? CEO takes cynical tack

– Facial recognition software may arrive soon on LG G6, with secure payment support

– Unreleased HTC One X10 promises to blend ‘big style’ with ‘bigger battery’

– T-Mobile will start shipping pre-ordered Galaxy S8 a little early, 6GB RAM variant sold out in Korea

– Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant will launch sans US voice support on the Galaxy S8 http://pocketnow.com/2017/04/12/samsung-bixby-lacks-us-voice-support-galaxy-s8-launch

