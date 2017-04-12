Phones

Qualcomm to pay BlackBerry $815 million in royalty refunds

Contents
Advertisement

Qualcomm does not agree with the fact that it has to refund BlackBerry some $815 million in royalties plus interest and legal fees, but the companies did agree that the arbitration panel’s decision is binding.

The San Diego-based chipmaker entered into a new licensing agreement with the Canadian enterprise tech firm last year that introduced a “voluntary” per unit royalties cap.

BlackBerry has successfully been able to argue that the cap should be applied to “non-refundable” prepayments for a prescribed number of units made between 2010 and the end of 2015.

The final total, which should include the secondary fees, will be determined at a May 30 hearing. See Qualcomm’s statement on the ruling here and BlackBerry’s statement here.

Qualcomm is fighting anti-competition charges by the Federal Trade Commission and is entailed in a raft of lawsuits from and against Apple over its royalty policies.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Reuters
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Blackberry, Legal, license, News, Patent, qualcomm
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.