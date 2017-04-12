Qualcomm to pay BlackBerry $815 million in royalty refunds

Qualcomm does not agree with the fact that it has to refund BlackBerry some $815 million in royalties plus interest and legal fees, but the companies did agree that the arbitration panel’s decision is binding.

The San Diego-based chipmaker entered into a new licensing agreement with the Canadian enterprise tech firm last year that introduced a “voluntary” per unit royalties cap.

BlackBerry has successfully been able to argue that the cap should be applied to “non-refundable” prepayments for a prescribed number of units made between 2010 and the end of 2015.

The final total, which should include the secondary fees, will be determined at a May 30 hearing. See Qualcomm’s statement on the ruling here and BlackBerry’s statement here.

Qualcomm is fighting anti-competition charges by the Federal Trade Commission and is entailed in a raft of lawsuits from and against Apple over its royalty policies.