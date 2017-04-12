Wearables

No future for Huawei smartwatches? CEO takes cynical tack

Contents
Advertisement

Huawei has been rotating who slots in as CEO recently. Obviously, there will be a bit of difference between the regimes — though, you’d assume that having a stable chairperson position would give the company some consistency in vision — and plenty of difference in opinions between people.

But Eric Xu Zhijun, currently in the hot seat, seems to have a particularly sharp repulsion towards what the company has been doing with smartwatches in that it’s doing anything at all.

“I am always confused as to what smartwatches are for when we have smartphones,” Xu said at analyst summit in Shenzhen. “Therefore, when the smartwatch team in Huawei presents their ideas to me with great excitement, I keep reminding them to consider whether there are tangible needs in the market.”

Xu was addressing a question on whether the focus on smartwatches was impacting smartphone work and, on that basis, he has a right to be skeptical as the market has cooled down after an initial spike, mostly thanks to the Apple Watch.

It’s with that in mind that the Huawei Watch 2 still came out this year as a leading device in the Android Wear 2.0 portfolio. And maybe if chairperson Sun Yufang really does care about having Huawei pursuing wrists, then just maybe she would reconsider having Xu lead the company.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Droid Life
Source
South China Morning Post
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
business, Huawei, Huawei Watch, Huawei Watch 2, News, Smartwatches, Wearables
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.