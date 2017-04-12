No future for Huawei smartwatches? CEO takes cynical tack

Huawei has been rotating who slots in as CEO recently. Obviously, there will be a bit of difference between the regimes — though, you’d assume that having a stable chairperson position would give the company some consistency in vision — and plenty of difference in opinions between people.

But Eric Xu Zhijun, currently in the hot seat, seems to have a particularly sharp repulsion towards what the company has been doing with smartwatches in that it’s doing anything at all.

“I am always confused as to what smartwatches are for when we have smartphones,” Xu said at analyst summit in Shenzhen. “Therefore, when the smartwatch team in Huawei presents their ideas to me with great excitement, I keep reminding them to consider whether there are tangible needs in the market.”

Xu was addressing a question on whether the focus on smartwatches was impacting smartphone work and, on that basis, he has a right to be skeptical as the market has cooled down after an initial spike, mostly thanks to the Apple Watch.

It’s with that in mind that the Huawei Watch 2 still came out this year as a leading device in the Android Wear 2.0 portfolio. And maybe if chairperson Sun Yufang really does care about having Huawei pursuing wrists, then just maybe she would reconsider having Xu lead the company.