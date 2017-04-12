Phones

Moto C and Moto C Plus said to replace Moto E as the lowest-end devices

Overview
Screen Size

Moto C: 5 inches
480 x 854 (~196 ppi)

Moto C Plus: 5 inches
720 x 1280 (~296 ppi)

Memory

Moto C: 1GB RAM
Moto C Plus: 1GB or 2GB RAM, region-dependent

Storage

Moto C: 8GB or 16GB, model-dependent
Moto C Plus: 16GB
microSD expandable

Camera

Moto C 3G Rear: 5MP, fixed focus
Moto C 4G Rear: 5MP, autofocus
Moto C Front: 2MP w/ flash

Moto C Plus Rear: 8MP
Moto C Plus Front: 2MP

Battery

Moto C: 2,350mAh
Moto C Plus: 4,000mAh

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

While we’re assured that the Moto E line goes into its fourth major iteration, we’ve only been hinted to a Moto C release with little idea of what such a new lineup would do to serve the audience.

Well, according to Evan Blass reporting for VentureBeat, that audience will likely be on the cusp of transitioning from feature phones to smartphones — yes, those people still exist. Three models will be available as the Moto C will be split between 3G and 4G SKUs — the Moto C Plus comes in only a 4G variant.

In terms of processors, MediaTek will be used across the board. The 3G Moto C will get a 32-bit set with best speeds at 1.3GHz. The 4G model will run with a 64-bit SoC at 1.1GHz. The Moto C Plus will have a 64-bit chip going up to 1.3GHz. Other specifications can be seen above. We’ll note that the original Moto E had a fixed-focus camera.

As you can also see above, colors will range from gold to red and black to white.

