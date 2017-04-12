While we’re assured that the Moto E line goes into its fourth major iteration, we’ve only been hinted to a Moto C release with little idea of what such a new lineup would do to serve the audience.

Well, according to Evan Blass reporting for VentureBeat, that audience will likely be on the cusp of transitioning from feature phones to smartphones — yes, those people still exist. Three models will be available as the Moto C will be split between 3G and 4G SKUs — the Moto C Plus comes in only a 4G variant.

In terms of processors, MediaTek will be used across the board. The 3G Moto C will get a 32-bit set with best speeds at 1.3GHz. The 4G model will run with a 64-bit SoC at 1.1GHz. The Moto C Plus will have a 64-bit chip going up to 1.3GHz. Other specifications can be seen above. We’ll note that the original Moto E had a fixed-focus camera.

As you can also see above, colors will range from gold to red and black to white.