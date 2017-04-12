Chromebooks have been dominating the education market, replacing MacBooks as the laptop teachers will send their students home with for studies. Microsoft has been left behind on the sector as a heavy-duty taskmaker, handling Adobe Creative Suite and other big tools for electives or college computer labs.

We’ve been hearing that Redmond has been trying to lighten up Windows 10 to compete with budget notebooks of its own. Those may come as early as May 2 as the company will be holding an event in New York with promotions tied to the hashtag #MicrosoftEDU.

ZDNet‘s Mary Jo Foley reports that Windows Cloud will finally make its debut as a platform with only Universal Windows Apps and Windows Store apps usable on it. It can be upgraded to Windows 10 Pro as needed, which could be considered a built-in advantage — Google has had a difficult time in lifting an advanced platform for users to be able to upgrade to as needed.

It’s most likely that neither the Surface Book 2 nor the Surface Pro 5 will debut at the event, so we may be seeing an upgrade for the strained Surface 3 coming in.