Huawei Watch 2 Review: Not what we were expecting… (Video)

It’s tacky, bulky and kind of a risky move for Huawei — a company which has a CEO that isn’t so much into this kind of thing.

Juan Carlos Bagnell is pretty much about the same… okay, maybe just a bit tacky and that’s it. But in his personal journey of finding a replacement for his Pebble, he’s found a half-and-half flip in the Huawei Watch 2. It’s a great step in the techy aspects of hardware, but it seems less practical overall. Android Wear 2.0 helps it, but doesn’t really help it, either.

Juan has our full review in video form above.

