Huawei Mate 9 sales notch up past 5 million in four months

In one year, Huawei has been able to convince 12 million customers to purchase its P9, one-and-a-half times better than what the company saw for the P8. It’s a first for the P-series to pass such a milestone.

As some of that sales total now stretches into the tally for 2017, we’re now learning that the Chinese smartphone maker has sold 5 million Huawei Mate 9 units, a 36 percent improvement over the four-month performance of the Mate 8. Both figures manage to hit six digits for a monthly sales pace.

The figures were disclosed at an event for its Consumer Business Group and posted onto a company Weibo account.

Company officials expect at least 10 million sales for its latest P10, one piece of a strategy that could lead it to surpass the target of 140 million or so it had set for 2016. What isn’t known is how Huawei will juice up margins after it reported disappointing profit growth for last year.