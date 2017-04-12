It’s been a little while since Garmin last refreshed its affordable Vivo series of mass-oriented activity trackers, lately focusing instead mainly on pricey, professional, sensor-packed “multisport” smartwatches.

But perhaps in response to the recently unveiled Polar M430 and especially Fitbit’s Alta HR, the time has come today to welcome the Garmin Vivosmart 3 to market. Up for grabs stateside already at a reasonable $139.99 in small/medium and large sizes, as well as black and purple colors, this lacks its own GPS chip, more than making up with “high-end fitness monitoring tools.”

No need to wonder what all your wellness data means any longer, as complex but straightforward features like strength training, fitness age, stress level and VO2 max estimate crunch your numbers, analyze your stats and tell you how healthy and relaxed you are, and exactly what you need to do to reach your goals. Forget personal trainer, that’s straight up life coaching material.

With wrist-based Elevate heart rate technology on deck, plus a barometric altimeter and accelerometer, the Vivosmart 3 will show basic info and notifications from compatible smartphones on a “hidden” OLED display that only comes into sight when it’s activated by gestures or alerts.

Capable of automatically discerning between walking, swimming, cycling and elliptical training, the lightweight, inconspicuous wearable device is of course safe for showers and swims, purportedly lasting up to five days on a single charge. Overall, not a bad set of features and insights for that low price.