Clove carries Galaxy Xcover 4 for UK at ﻿£249

If you’re buying an unlocked device for cheap, but still want it to go through the rough yards with you, your only options were to source a phone from a brand out of the way — with all due respect to Kyocera, of course.

Well, Samsung may have given us a much needed piece to the puzzle with the Galaxy Xcover 4 and Clove Technology has decided to carry that piece for the price of £249. Compare this to the €259 tag set for Germany.

MIL-STD 810G and IP68 ratings adorn the device, which takes its position in the lower end of the mid-range with a 5-inch, 720p screen and a quad-core processor.

Clove is expecting first stock into its warehouse on April 24.

