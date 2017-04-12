AT&T follows Sprint’s lead with Nougat updates for Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+
Well, it took Samsung long enough to iron out all “international” kinks and start sending stable, sweet Nougat goodies to the Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ over-the-air, but now that the ball is finally rolling, US carriers are joining the party one by one.
Sprint was unsurprisingly the first of the “big four” to treat its subscribers to official Android 7.0 performance enhancements and a fresh batch of security updates, while AT&T goes second as far as both phones are concerned beginning today.
Remember, we’re talking extremely similar flagship phablets released in August 2015, one with a flat 5.7-inch screen and S Pen in tow, and the other sporting dual curves around an identical Super AMOLED panel, sans any productive or creative accessories escorting it to market.
In addition to all your typical Android 7.0 Nougat tweaks and improvements, including stuff like multi-window view, quick switch between apps, Doze on the Go and a bunch of new emoji, AT&T will be (gradually) rolling out some specific “network performance enhancements”, plus Samsung Cloud and Samsung Pass services, also removing AT&T Address Book, MobiTV and AT&T Live bloatware. Oh, and your updated security patch level is March 1, 2017, which sounds good but not ideal.
Verizon and T-Mobile should really get cracking on their own optimizations and customizations, though weirdly enough, the “Un-carrier” still lists the two’s Nougat updates under “manufacturer development”, suggesting it may be a while yet.