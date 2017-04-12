Android 7.0 Nougat rolls out for Verizon Note 5 and S6 Edge+, Sprint S6 and S6 Edge
All of a sudden, it’s raining sweet Nougat updates for past-generation Samsung flagship phones across major US carriers, from Sprint to AT&T, Verizon and Sprint again. Oddly enough, T-Mobile continues to keep its Galaxy Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 and S6 Edge-using subscribers waiting, despite being the first of the “big four” to bring the newer GS7 and S7 Edge up to date all the way back in February.
Meanwhile, Verizon quickly follows AT&T’s suit, which in turn began sending over-the-air Android 7.0 system enhancements to the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Note 5 shortly after Sprint. And of course, the Now Network gets a presumably minor head start on its three large competitors with a relatively swift N rollout for its spring 2015-released Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.
Changelogs don’t differ very much between phones and operators, with important multitasking improvements in the pipeline across the board, alongside battery efficiency upgrades, various new performance modes, March security patches and a bunch of other noticeable UX alterations.
It’s worth pointing out that Big Red has already detailed the benefits of the latest Note 5 and S6 Edge+ software updates on its official support website, whereas word of Android Nougat promotions on Sprint for the S6/S6 Edge duo comes from forum posts and other unofficial online testimonies. Hence, maybe don’t be shocked if the latter carrier takes its time before spreading the love nationwide.