Android Nougat finally hits Sprint HTC One M9
If you own an HTC One M9 running on Sprint, we congratulate you on making it this far with a One M9. Also, Sprint.
Anyways, you deserve a little treat for being so patient with the phone that everyone loves to hate. Why not some Android Nougat? 7.0’s here and it’s coming your way via OTA as build number 4.27.651.4 with the February level security patch.
The 1.02GB update will take some time to load, but is also available on demand if you know how to load a RUU onto your device through HTC.
Took everyone long enough, but that’s it for the carrier rounds in the US, at least for this device. Oh wait, we haven’t seen the Verizon SKU updated? Oh jeez.
