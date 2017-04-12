Deal: Pay what you want for this complete Android Development Bundle

With a majority of smartphones in the world running Google’s open-source mobile operating system, aspiring app developers would be wise to embrace Android development. To learn how to make Android apps, take a look at this development course bundle.

In addition to teaching you one of the most widely-used programming languages in the world, this bundle will help prepare you for a career in software development. You’ll build a variety of functional apps, and learn how to publish your products in the Google Play store.

This bundle has over 80 hours of high-quality instructional material, and you’ll have access to all lectures for a lifetime. Usually an $861 value, you can choose your price for this Ultimate Android Development Bundle.