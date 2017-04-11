High street firm Piper Jaffray found that more teens want an iPhone now than ever before.

The latest results of its series of surveys covering teens’ smartphone preferences has found that 81 percent of teens will want an Apple phone, up from the 79 percent figure the company recorded in the fall. 75 percent of teens claim to currently own an iPhone.

Seeking Alpha, which has obtained the data, also reports that Fitbit has teens’ wearable interests captured with 71 percent wanting that brand name on their next fitness band. Apple got a measly 10 percent. Only 13 percent are expected to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months.