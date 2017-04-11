It didn’t take a rocket scientist to piece the puzzle together, and understand high-end Galaxy phones hardly sold like hotcakes this past calendar quarter, what with the Note 7 debacle, an all-time low percentage of the company’s total shipment tally, and chips highlighted as Samsung’s main profit driver by many trusted analysts.

Still, after a holiday season won narrowly by Apple, the Galaxy S8 makers returned to the top global brand spot, comfortably beating iPhones yet again. According to TrendForce calculations, a little over 26 percent of the world’s handhelds shipped to consumers between January and March 2017 were Samsungs, up from an 18.5 percent market share the previous quarter.

But if the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge couldn’t lead to the industry’s only sequential volume growth due to “seasonality” and age, what Galaxy “stars” did? Why, the “economically priced, high-performing” J series, obviously, which should keep the chaebol’s numbers “relatively stable” during Q2, alongside the hot new Galaxy S8 flagship.

Interestingly enough, this particular research firm doesn’t expect the S8 and S8+ to break any records, anticipating “relatively weak” demand for premium H1 2017 Androids in general, as people will hold off their purchases “in anticipation of the 10th anniversary iPhone devices” of Q3.

Until then however, Apple’s slice of the pie slipped from 20.3 percent in Q4 2016 to 16.9 now, with Q2 2017 scores tipped to take another important hit. Lucky for Cupertino, Huawei merely ticked up from 11.3 to 11.4 percent, while OPPO, Vivo and LG each lost around one or two points. All in all, worldwide smartphone sales were unsurprisingly down 23 percent, from 399.5 million units last quarter to 307M.