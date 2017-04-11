Phones

Samsung US talks up early Galaxy S8/S8+ demand as Korean pre-order scores are updated

Contents
Advertisement

Samsung has every right to be proud of the early consumer interest generated by the Galaxy S8 and S8+, both in Korea and the US, especially after last fall’s Note 7 debacle that many analysts expected to leave a mark on the company’s reputation and box-office success for a long time to come.

That’s obviously already not the case, with new domestic pre-order records backed by “double digit growth” in demand stateside over last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge “in the few weeks” since pre-sales have kicked off across carriers and major retailers nationwide.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on an actual number of units to go with the 10 percent+ US popularity increase, though we’re told “the majority of consumers have been selecting the Galaxy S8+”, which may lead to shipping delays for the larger model before long if Samsung doesn’t adjust the two’s production ratios again.

Unsurprisingly, the dark and handsome Midnight Black S8/S8+ is proving more attractive than Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver flavors, while back in Samsung’s homeland, the limited edition 6GB RAM/128GB ROM GS8 Plus has already crossed 150,000 pre-ordered units.

What’s a little odd is company officials are quoted by local media as confirming 620,000 total pre-orders in close to five days after earlier reports mentioning a 550K tally just 48 hours in. 620K is still impressive, don’t get us wrong, but either demand has slowed down quite a bit, or the initial figure was somewhat artificially inflated.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
The Korea Herald
Source
CNBC
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Korea, News, pre-order numbers, pre-order records, Pre-Orders, sales, sales numbers, sales records, Samsung, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).