Samsung has every right to be proud of the early consumer interest generated by the Galaxy S8 and S8+, both in Korea and the US, especially after last fall’s Note 7 debacle that many analysts expected to leave a mark on the company’s reputation and box-office success for a long time to come.

That’s obviously already not the case, with new domestic pre-order records backed by “double digit growth” in demand stateside over last year’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge “in the few weeks” since pre-sales have kicked off across carriers and major retailers nationwide.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on an actual number of units to go with the 10 percent+ US popularity increase, though we’re told “the majority of consumers have been selecting the Galaxy S8+”, which may lead to shipping delays for the larger model before long if Samsung doesn’t adjust the two’s production ratios again.

Unsurprisingly, the dark and handsome Midnight Black S8/S8+ is proving more attractive than Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver flavors, while back in Samsung’s homeland, the limited edition 6GB RAM/128GB ROM GS8 Plus has already crossed 150,000 pre-ordered units.

What’s a little odd is company officials are quoted by local media as confirming 620,000 total pre-orders in close to five days after earlier reports mentioning a 550K tally just 48 hours in. 620K is still impressive, don’t get us wrong, but either demand has slowed down quite a bit, or the initial figure was somewhat artificially inflated.