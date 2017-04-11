Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the the recent studies that claim that teenagers prefer iPhones. Then we discuss Xiaomi and its future Mi 6 which finally got teased. Fitbit follows as the company is apparently delayed in bringing us its first smartwatch. Then we talk about Samsung and its possible sales information for the Samsung Galaxy S8. We end today’s show talking about the new Samsung Premium Care for the Galaxy S8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Piper Jaffray: teens want the iPhone now more than ever

– Xiaomi Mi 6 officially confirmed for April 19 announcement, this time for real

– Fitbit’s first ‘proper’ smartwatch needs more time to iron out production kinks

– Samsung US talks up early Galaxy S8/S8+ demand as Korean pre-order scores are updated

– Galaxy S8 gets first-party enhanced warranty with Samsung Premium Care

