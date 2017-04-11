Android

Samsung Galaxy S8 Premium Care, Teens want iPhones & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the the recent studies that claim that teenagers prefer iPhones. Then we discuss Xiaomi and its future Mi 6 which finally got teased. Fitbit follows as the company is apparently delayed in bringing us its first smartwatch. Then we talk about Samsung and its possible sales information for the Samsung Galaxy S8. We end today’s show talking about the new Samsung Premium Care for the Galaxy S8.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Piper Jaffray: teens want the iPhone now more than ever
Xiaomi Mi 6 officially confirmed for April 19 announcement, this time for real 
Fitbit’s first ‘proper’ smartwatch needs more time to iron out production kinks
Samsung US talks up early Galaxy S8/S8+ demand as Korean pre-order scores are updated
Galaxy S8 gets first-party enhanced warranty with Samsung Premium Care

T-shirts provided by RIPT. Get your own here, and get 10% off using coupon code: POCKETNOWDAILY

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Android, iOS, News, Pocketnow Daily, Video
, , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!