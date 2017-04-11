Buoyed by a solid corporate reputation and brand awareness that went largely unharmed by last fall’s unprecedented Note 7 double recall, not to mention an unrivaled marketing budget, Samsung can still afford to launch mediocre mobile gear at around $250, and expect it to sell despite tremendous competition.

Let’s not sugarcoat it, Verizon’s Galaxy J7 V, also sold at Sprint starting today as the Galaxy J7 Perx, is no Honor 6X or Moto G5 Plus contender. Yet it costs $240 with Big Red, and $264 through America’s “Now Network”, which you can always choose to split in 24 even monthly installments.

The mid-range 5.5-incher’s key selling points, apart from Samsung’s name on the (back) cover, include pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat software, respectable octa-core Snapdragon 626 processing power, and a large 3,300 mAh battery rated at up to 40 hours endurance in talk time.

Sprint of course highlights a number of carrier-specific advantages as well, like LTE Plus speeds and HD Voice support, but that’s probably not enough to compensate for the unremarkable HD screen resolution, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage space, 8/5MP cameras, and somewhat bizarre design of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Perx.

At the end of the day, you’ll just have to ask yourselves what the chaebol’s brand is worth to you, and how much are you willing to compromise to own a budget-friendly Samsung?