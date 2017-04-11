As Apple serves up lawsuits against Qualcomm for alleged anti-competitive behavior and unpaid royalties in a breach of an agreement, the San Diego-based chipmaker is firing back with a countersuit in San Diego District Court.

Qualcomm claims that Apple has mischaracterized agreements and negotiations between the companies, interfered with agreements with other licensees, invited regulatory attacks against Qualcomm. It is also said to have withheld royalties, just as Apple claims the same for Qualcomm.

Interestingly, it has now going after Infinite Loop for limiting the performance of Qualcomm modems in CDMA SKUs iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to match the performance of Intel-supplied modems in GSM variants, then publicly juxtaposing the performance gap between the chips. Apple also supposedly gagged Qualcomm from bragging about its chips’ superior performance on the devices.

“Over the last ten years, Apple has played a significant role in bringing the benefits of mobile technology to consumers with its popular products and services,” said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. “But Apple could not have built the incredible iPhone franchise that has made it the most profitable company in the world, capturing over 90 percent of smartphone profits, without relying upon Qualcomm’s fundamental cellular technologies.”

Apple re-issued a statement from January to The Financial Times that says it is “extremely disappointed in the way Qualcomm is conducting its business” with the company.

Qualcomm is attempting to get a suit filed by the Federal Trade Commission, which alleges similar anti-competitive claims that Apple and the Korean Free Trade Commission have made, dismissed.