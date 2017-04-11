LG seems to have carved its personal audio niche with the TONE series of neckband speakers with the ability to turn into earbuds when need be. The company launched some more premium pairs back at CES this year, but surely there could be some option afforded to general users.

Well, LG has put them up and they’re called the TONE PRO. They come with “Advanced Quad-Layer Speaker Technology™,” though we aren’t sure if we’re actually talking about four distinct speakers. Whatever the case, if rich sounds coming out of your neck don’t seem to be your thing at the moment, you have magnetic, tangle-free earbuds to opt for. Dual MEMS microphones are available for voice interactions, such as ones for the Voice Memo feature.

There’s also a Find Me feature on the TONE PRO that triggers an alert on your phone or other paired device (you can pair up to two per TONE PRO) in case you happen to lose it — you know, when you’re dancing up to 33 feet away from your device with that Bluetooth 4.1 spec. Input and output is compatible with VoLTE. Qualcomm’s aptX codec is also supported. There should also be up to 10.5 hours of music playback with standby of up to a month on a single charge.

The LG TONE PRO is priced at $69.99 and is available in red, black and white at Verizon right now. AT&T, Target and Walmart will get it later this month without the red SKU, but will have options for metallic blue and gold.