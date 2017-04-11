Phones

Le Pro 3 AI Edition gives LeEco a MediaTek edge

Overview
Processor

Regular: MediaTek MT6797D Helio X23
Deca-core (2x2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP4

Eco: MediaTek MT6797X Helio X27
Deca-core (2x2.6GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x2GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.6GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

Regular: 32GB
Eco: 64GB

Camera

Rear: 13MP dual-camera (RGB + BW) @ f/2.0 w/ PDAF, dual-LED flash
Front: 8MP @ f/2.2 w/ 1.4μm pixels

Battery

4,000mAh battery

Release Date

April 14th, 2017

Weight

168 grams

Operating System

EUI 5.9
Android 6.0 Marshmallow

LeEco has finally released something we thought would never come, especially under the name that it has come under.

Meet the Le Pro 3 AI Edition. Yes, there’s a digital assistant on it, we’ll get to that in a bit. More importantly, we should mention that we’re getting our first on-market look at the MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 — what might be called “generation 2.5” of the deca-core SoC series. The dual-camera system produces a composite image in the style first popularized by Huawei and Leica using one monochrome sensor and a color sensor.

Okay, now we get to talk about LeLe. Yes, that’s the name for the omnipresent assistant that’s on the Le Pro 3 AI Edition, and it has some of what other integrated assistant solutions don’t have right now: third-party app support. AliPay mobile payments are just one example.

GizmoChina reports that the standard version costs ¥1,799 ($261) while the Eco version will be ¥2,399 ($348). Pre-orders are ongoing.

