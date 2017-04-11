Le Pro 3 AI Edition gives LeEco a MediaTek edge

LeEco has finally released something we thought would never come, especially under the name that it has come under.

Meet the Le Pro 3 AI Edition. Yes, there’s a digital assistant on it, we’ll get to that in a bit. More importantly, we should mention that we’re getting our first on-market look at the MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 — what might be called “generation 2.5” of the deca-core SoC series. The dual-camera system produces a composite image in the style first popularized by Huawei and Leica using one monochrome sensor and a color sensor.

Okay, now we get to talk about LeLe. Yes, that’s the name for the omnipresent assistant that’s on the Le Pro 3 AI Edition, and it has some of what other integrated assistant solutions don’t have right now: third-party app support. AliPay mobile payments are just one example.

GizmoChina reports that the standard version costs ¥1,799 ($261) while the Eco version will be ¥2,399 ($348). Pre-orders are ongoing.