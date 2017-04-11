Wearables

Fitbit’s first ‘proper’ smartwatch needs more time to iron out production kinks

Contents
Advertisement

Isn’t it time for a “proper”, full-fledged, high-end Fitbit smartwatch already? After all, modest, low-cost activity trackers and mid-range “smart fitness” watches can only get you so far in a super-crowded, uber-competitive yet still-fledgling industry where Apple is king and heavyweight profit champion.

Unfortunately for the San Francisco-based fitness tech specialist and the market as a whole, this long overdue full-blown smartwatch has reportedly been adjourned until fall after encountering a number of “production problems.” See, that’s what you get for killing off Pebbles, and solely buying the company’s software assets.

Worse yet, Fitbit is rumored to (eventually) release a “very retro-looking” device in the same vein as the Blaze rather than taking a “sexy” design page from another new subsidiary’s playbook. This standalone GPS-including $300 or so wearable may not be able to “fully” resist water immersion either. In fact, that’s one of the build predicaments leading to a possible delay from an original spring ETA.

Baking a reliable GPS chip directly into the wrist-worn gadget is also not as easy as Fitbit thought, but at least we can be (somewhat) confident of the unnamed product’s extra-bright color display, heart rate monitoring abilities, “touchless” NFC-enabled payment support, and yes, four long days of battery life between charges. Oh, and a pair of around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones “similar in design” to the Beats X should launch alongside the smartwatch sometime by the end of the year, in “Nightfall Blue” and “Lunar Gray” colors.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Yahoo Finance
Posted In
Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, Blaze, bluetooth, FitBit, Headphones, News, pebble, Rumors, Smartwatches, Vector, Wearables, wireless headphones
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).