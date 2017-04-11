Phones

Could Galaxy S8 get Android 7.1 right after it ships?

The newest Samsung-made apps have been published to APKMirror and there seems to be an encouraging catch that may signal the coming of Android 7.1 to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

As caught out by SamMobile, the latest versions of the Samsung Health and Game Tuner have indicated a target version of Android 7.1, not Android 7.0 as with prior versions. An app target signals that the app was compiled with support for the specific features of a certain Android build — even though you’ll likely find cross-compatibility with older Android versions as well.

We’re not sure if and when Samsung decides to push out the .1 update to its flagships because nothing has actually been confirmed, but the foresight for it is now in plain sight.

