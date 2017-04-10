After so many traditional watch, clothing and jewelry brands, it was about time another tech company joined the Android Wear 2.0 party. Not counting older devices updated to Google’s newest software for your wrist, ZTE is the third such OEM to unveil a 2.0-powered smartwatch.

Dubbed ZTE Quartz, this was never expected to catch the eye, although its “bold design” is perhaps not as chintzy as grainy leaked live pics appeared to suggest. We’re still bothered by those pointless “tick marks” around the 1.4-inch “HD” display, and the 14.2mm profile looks decidedly chunky.

On the plus side, you get a massive-sounding 500mAh battery for a “longer active life style”, and best of all, the T-Mobile-exclusive intelligent timepiece is an absolute bargain, priced at $192 with Bluetooth connectivity and standalone access to the “Un-carrier’s” network allowing you to make calls, send texts and “stay connected virtually anywhere.”

It’s unclear if we’re talking 3G or 4G LTE speeds, but either way, the fact you don’t need to always carry around your smartphone in addition to the ZTE Quartz is super-cool (and rare) at under $200.

Of course, a few corners are cut, and premium features like built-in GPS, NFC or heart rate monitoring omitted. Still, it’s nice to see IP67 water and dust protection included, plus a standard Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, not to mention everything that makes Android Wear 2.0 so great, from Google Assistant to advanced Google Fit integration. April 14 is when e-sales begin, followed by in-store T-Mobile availability a week later.