Windows

Surface Pro 5 may get outshined by Harman Kardon Cortana speaker

Contents
Advertisement

It seems that the Surface Pro 5 will be a fairly minor upgrade that will take less of a share of a Microsoft rumored hardware event stage than a smart speaker running Cortana, whenever that happens.

Windows specialist Paul Thurrott has confirmed with a source who saw a Surface Pro 5 in some form that the upgraded convertible will not switch up power connectors. Intel’s Kaby Lake-based Core chips will be in this generation. The news has since been affirmed by multiple outlets.

In the meantime, we’re learning from leaked materials obtained by Windows Central about a Cortana Device Setup app that launches a setup wizard within the Cortana digital assistant app proper. Such a development signals that Microsoft is readying its own smart speaker platform in competition with products with assistant engines from Amazon and Google.

Harman Kardon has such a speaker that is posted to be ready for market this year. A setup wizard on the PC version of Windows 10, as previewed by MSPoweruser, shows that Skype integration is also on-board.

Oddly enough, Harman Kardon’s parent company, Harman, is being acquired by Samsung which has partnered for a special edition Galaxy S8 with Office suite customizations on-board.

Redmond is also interested in seeping into the smart home market, having launched the Home Hub platform late last year.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
8%
Like It
75%
Want It
8%
Had It
0%
Hated It
8%
Via
Windows Central
Source
MSPoweruser
Posted In
Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Core, Cortana, digital assistant, Harman, Harman Kardon, Intel, Kaby Lake, Microsoft, News, Rumors, smart speaker, Surface Pro 5, Windows 10
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.