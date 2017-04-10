It seems that the Surface Pro 5 will be a fairly minor upgrade that will take less of a share of a Microsoft rumored hardware event stage than a smart speaker running Cortana, whenever that happens.

Windows specialist Paul Thurrott has confirmed with a source who saw a Surface Pro 5 in some form that the upgraded convertible will not switch up power connectors. Intel’s Kaby Lake-based Core chips will be in this generation. The news has since been affirmed by multiple outlets.

Sounds like Surface Pro 4.5. — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) April 6, 2017

In the meantime, we’re learning from leaked materials obtained by Windows Central about a Cortana Device Setup app that launches a setup wizard within the Cortana digital assistant app proper. Such a development signals that Microsoft is readying its own smart speaker platform in competition with products with assistant engines from Amazon and Google.

Harman Kardon has such a speaker that is posted to be ready for market this year. A setup wizard on the PC version of Windows 10, as previewed by MSPoweruser, shows that Skype integration is also on-board.

Oddly enough, Harman Kardon’s parent company, Harman, is being acquired by Samsung which has partnered for a special edition Galaxy S8 with Office suite customizations on-board.

Redmond is also interested in seeping into the smart home market, having launched the Home Hub platform late last year.