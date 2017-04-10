Phones

Samsung Galaxy S8 crushes every pre-order record ever registered in Korea

Contents
Advertisement

So you thought the LG G6 was a massive domestic hit, with 40,000 units pre-ordered after a measly four days of wide Korean availability? Of course Samsung totally obliterated that number, as well as early pre-sales results posted by the Galaxy S7 duo and last fall’s ill-fated Note 7.

In fact, local press claims the Galaxy S8 is the most successful smartphone ever released in Samsung’s homeland, at least so far, looking set to cross a million pre-orders after racking up 550,000 in just two days.

That’s right, 550,000 people have already committed to buying a Galaxy S8 or S8+ as soon as they’re actually out next week, with demand shared evenly between the two variants. In comparison, the GS7 and S7 Edge scored a combined 100,000 pre-orders within 48 hours of their kick-off, and the Note 7 reached 200K in the same interval, needing close to two more weeks to double that figure.

Long story short, financial analysts are proven correct expecting a record-breaking second quarter for Samsung, not to mention a total of around 50 million unit sales for the Galaxy S8 by the end of the year. No words yet on pre-order numbers stateside or across other key markets worldwide, but something tells us they’re similarly impressive.

After all, the only difference between Korea and the rest of the world is a 6GB RAM/128GB ROM configuration, which by the way is apparently “getting a good response.”

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
ZDNet
Source
Hankyung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Korea, News, Pre-Orders, records, sales, sales numbers, Samsung
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).