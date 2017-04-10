Beyond the possibility of Nokia devices powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, HMD Global is believed to be working on a Snapdragon 835-powered phone for the late summer, Nokiapoweruser reports through an anonymous source.

As that outlet has decided to report on the tip, we’ve decided to pass it along to you given that as brand licensee HMD Global has made clear its intention to spread its mobile lineup across most consumer price points as well as prior chatter that would affect the existence of such a device, rumored to be named the Nokia 9. Given the state of play in premium specifications right now, we believe these bits and pieces will give us and our readers a good starting point to start talking about the device.

In addition to all of the specifications that have been rumored above, some features to note include a fingerprint sensor, an iris scanner, IP68 rating and Nokia OZO Audio enhancements — OZO being Nokia’s development unit around 360-degree audiovisual components. OZO Audio would be able to capture various spatial and 3D audio experiences depending on how many microphones a device has.

The existence of a Carl Zeiss-branded camera in this rumor goes against this one talking about a Snapdragon 835-equipped Nokia phone.

Nokiapoweruser‘s tipster claims that we will only see a launch event straddling July and August. Thanks to unpredictable Snapdragon 835 supplies, it’s said that sales may begin towards later in September. Prices may hit €749, US$699 and Rs. 44,999.