LG’s legal toll to pay is climbing as Girard Gibbs, LLP, the law firm filing on behalf of plaintiffs looking for recourse on their G4 and V10 devices stuck in a bootloop, is expanding its outreach to those who may have similar problems with the V20 and Nexus 5X phones.

The lawsuit covering the initial devices was filed last month with the expansion of the firm’s inquiry coming in the past few days. To the best of our knowledge, LG has not relieved complainants of these issues in a satisfactory way.

There is an archived post on the /r/LGG5 subreddit detailing odd bootloop breakdowns, but it does not seem to have been widely reported. Meanwhile, XDA-Developers has reported on LG’s claim that certain V20 units had looping triggered by the use of cheap USB-C cables. Finally, we’ve covered bootloop problems on both the Nexus 5X as well as the Nexus 6P, though claims first appeared on Reddit.