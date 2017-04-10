While the “regular” P10 didn’t bring enough innovation to the table to warrant a full-scale, in-depth real camera review, we decided to take the larger, more powerful Huawei P10 Plus for a lengthier spin, and indeed, this one feels noticeably different from the already impressive Mate 9.

It’s still an evolution rather than a revolution you’re dealing with here, but the wider f/1.8 aperture does a decent job improving especially low-light photography performance. Huawei and Leica know a thing or two about capturing lifelike detail and clarity in all kinds of situations and environments, with saturation, white balance, dynamic range, autofocus and HDR almost flawlessly executed to forge just an all-around top-tier performer for still images.

Not that video recording is bad. There’s clearly (more) room for improvement, which we’re pretty sure will happen sometime in the fall, when Huawei’s gargantuan Mate 9 sequel arrives. Until then, it’s easy to recommend the P10 Plus for shutterbugs of all backgrounds, bokeh enthusiasts, even selfie addicts, although obviously, the 5.5-incher’s three cameras aren’t altogether perfect. Nothing ever is, right?