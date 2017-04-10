Honor 8 discounts now nearly a third of SRP at Amazon

It’s coming up on eight months for sale with the Honor 8, so it’s at this point that we have to start looking out for bigger and better deals on a phone that has continued to hold up to long-term reviews in spite of Huawei’s design tendencies.

The 32GB Honor 8 is available from Amazon in the US for 31 percent off its original price, now just $277.12 in its Midnight Black trim. If you opt for the Pearl White or Sapphire Blue options, you’ll pay $299.99 — still $100 off.

64GB models are also at a nice discount with only two Pearl White units available at price of $379.09, about $71 off. The other colors, including a Sunrise Gold hue only available at this tier, range between $395 and $401, still a substantial removal from the $449.99 suggestion.

Android Nougat should be on the device not long after if you decide to purchase one.