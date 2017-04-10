Android

Google PIxel 2 Curved OLED plans, Samsung Galaxy S8 sales & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent launch of the new ZTE Quartz on the T-Mobile network. Then we talk about the rumored Nokia 9, which might just be the company’s first flagship. Then we discuss the possible Microsoft Surface Pro 5, in addition to the future Cortana-powered Speaker. Then the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy S8 as pre-order numbers surprise. We end today’s show talking about the future Google Pixel devices, and how Google is investing heavily in a curved OLED future.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
T-Mobile’s ZTE Quartz is a dirt-cheap Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch with cellular support
Nokia 9 tipped to be the premium tier competitor for HMD Global
Surface Pro 5 may get outshined by Harman Kardon Cortana speaker
Samsung Galaxy S8 crushes every pre-order record ever registered in Korea
Google may want to pay LG a boatload of money to secure curved OLED screens for Pixel 2 (or 3)

