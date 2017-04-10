or 3)As much as we wanted to love, or at least like, the Nexus-replacing Google Pixel and Pixel XL, it became far easier to despise the “pure Android” phones with all the inventory shortages, software bugs and hardware malfunctions.

Now their time has passed, but it’s never too late to learn from mistakes and correct them ahead of a next-gen release… or three. We don’t know about that budget “Pixel 2B”, which will probably be named differently if it ever comes to pass, but the fishy “walleye” and “muskie” may get a direct OLED screen supply line from LG possibly helping them overcome yield problems.

That’s not to say the Pixel 2 duo (trio?) will necessarily be manufactured by the Korean company. Google could be looking to strike a partnership with the Nexus 5 and 5X makers simply for dedicated display production, kind of like Apple and Samsung’s rumored multi-billion dollar iPhone 8 alliance.

And yes, the Mountain View-based search giant will also presumably splash the cash on making sure enough curved OLEDs are fabricated. Specifically, 1 trillion won, or around $880 million. But LG has reportedly not accepted the deal yet, which suggests it’s already too late for the Pixel 2.

A different supplier and/or a flat OLED panel are therefore still possible this year, with the 2018 Pixel 3 then almost guaranteed to adopt flexible technology for a nice, trendy dual-edged look.