Google Duo voice calls spreads globally
Here’s a heads-up if you have been looking to a different VoIP system, but haven’t decided upon Google’s video-only Duo. After the launch of its voice call feature in Brazil, Google Principal Engineer Justin Uberti has announced on Twitter that the feature is out to the rest of the world.
📞🌎 Google Duo’s new audio calling feature now available worldwide! pic.twitter.com/gFQxQTcu2S
— Justin Uberti (@juberti) April 10, 2017
Android Police has obtained version 9.1.1516 of the app onto APKMirror. You can also chance a download at the Play Store.
And we can now finally drop the “video-only” qualifier for the app and get to some secure, encrypted voice calls.
