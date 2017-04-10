Phones

Google Duo voice calls spreads globally

Here’s a heads-up if you have been looking to a different VoIP system, but haven’t decided upon Google’s video-only Duo. After the launch of its voice call feature in Brazil, Google Principal Engineer Justin Uberti has announced on Twitter that the feature is out to the rest of the world.

Android Police has obtained version 9.1.1516 of the app onto APKMirror. You can also chance a download at the Play Store.

And we can now finally drop the “video-only” qualifier for the app and get to some secure, encrypted voice calls.

Via
Android Police
