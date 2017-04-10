Galaxy Note 7 refurb leaked in Vietnam, release imminent

Several pictures have popped up from a community contributor to the SamsungVN forums of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 that is supposedly headed for sale in Vietnam.

Samsung seems to have given some care to updating what’s being called the Galaxy Note 7R, which has a revised model number of SM-N935 from the original release’s SM-N930. Android 7.0 Nougat is included from boot. The devices have been retrofitted with a 3,200mAh battery, not the 3,500mAh units that were in units first sold late last summer, then recalled over concerns of exploding batteries.

Despite the company’s insistence that it would not sell the phone in the United States, the phone was pictured with an FCC ID. However, a search of that ID in the Office of Engineering and Technology database pulled up no results.

No availability details were leaked and none have been announced.

The chaebol is said to have made a run for refurbishing the failed phone in order to recoup on the cost of the recall as well as research and development on the device itself.