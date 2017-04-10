FCC’s Pai: no cellphone calls on planes

Former FCC chairperson Tom Wheeler left the possibility of opening up voice calls on flights open when he left the position, saying that there were “no technical reasons” against lift the ban. His successor is totally not up for that.

“I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes. I do not believe that moving forward with this plan is in the public interest,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement today.

The motion for the rules revision to allow for the calls would need three commission members to dissent from moving it.

France remains the only country which allows in-flight voice calls.