The official announcement, first public demo and beta release of iOS 11 are almost certainly drawing near, and unlike the more distant next-gen iPhone launch, we’re pretty much kept in the dark as to Apple’s mobile software updating plans.

All we know is this new platform build will be hailed as the best ever by its makers in June, then September or perhaps October, and that 32-bit app support is completely out of the equation.

The latter part has been a long time coming, ever since the iPhone 5s surprisingly packed a 64-bit Apple A7 processor in 2013. It took a while for Google and its hardware allies to catch up, and now Cupertino wants to conclude the gradual transition by essentially banning outdated apps. Nearly 200,000 of them, according to a previous report, confirmed by developers in the know “hearing very clearly iOS 11 won’t have 32bit app support at all.”

Naturally, “future A-series chips won’t even include 32-bit support”, presumably to “free up performance/die space.” Already, iOS 10 seems to be stepping up its warnings to both devs and users, with 32-bit apps explicitly mentioned as “in need of updates” to continue to work rather than just potential system slowdown culprits.

Bottom line, this sounds like a welcomed, logical little change, and you still shouldn’t care that much about the archaic apps you’ll soon lose access to.