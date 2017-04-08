In a paradox, Xfinity Mobile and YouTube TV launch | #PNWeekly 247

An internet video company wants to do TV while a cable provider wants to do wireless. If you’re not chasing pigs in the air, you’re not looking for synergy. We talk about Comcast trying out Xfinity Mobile and go over what YouTube TV can really do.

In other news, Samsung’s rubbing its hands with the Galaxy S8+ and gnashing its teeth at an Israeli developer. BlackBerry looks up for the first time in a decade while the country around it worries about StingRays. But hey, that’s not to stop us from reminiscing on something we didn’t get to talk about: yams.

We’ve got a packed show and we’re gonna move quickly, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on April 6th (coming soon), or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] or use the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 247

April 6, 2017

April 6, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

First Things First…

News

14:34 | Xfinity Mobile is just one more thing to bundle into your cable…

20:43| YouTube TV rolls into its first markets

25:43 | Plenty of people are grabbing the Galaxy S8+

32:23 | Samsung plays ball with HEVC licensing

39:43 | BlackBerry inking a profit soon?

45:16 | Tizen is security trash and Samsung is grudgingly fixing it

52:11 | Stingrayed in Ottawa: From Russia, with love?

56:28 | LeEco’s fall from the US race

1:02:44 | PAX puts Android first with royalty-free patents

1:07:01 | The Alcatel Flash has four cameras on it!

1:08:57 | The Cerulean Moment gives Windows 10 Mobile a moment

1:16:00 | The remnants of April Fool’s Day: Google hams, we yam

What’s up with the iPhone 8?

(01:23:50)

Will Apple have enough of them for September?

Will it cost $1,000?

Will Apple go its own way with its GPU soon?

Will it look like this?

Listener Mail

(01:35:17)

Collin has a question about smartphone batteries in 2017. Send your question in at [email protected] and through the #PNWeekly hashtag on social media!

See you soon!