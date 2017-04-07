Although we completely understand and respect Xiaomi’s lower-key presence than usual on the smartphone and tablet release front of late, it’s probably time the Chinese company got all noisy and enthusiastic again soon with the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus (or Mi 6 Premier), then a Mi MIX 2 at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Now, the codename Sagit may not say much to a lot of people, but based on specifications disclosed in a pre-launch GFXBench testing file, we’re pretty confident it designates the “regular” Xiaomi Mi 6 variant.

The one with the same average-sounding 5.1-inch Full HD screen in tow as last year’s Mi 5 and Mi 5s, while the processor is substantially upgraded from a Snapdragon 820 and 821 respectively to 835. It remains to be seen when exactly might Samsung and Qualcomm allow Xiaomi to use the 10nm-powered SoC commercially, octa-core 2.4GHz CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and all.

Otherwise, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is tipped by this extremely reliable source to offer a choice between 4 and 6GB RAM, as well as 64 and 128GB internal storage, with 12 and 8MP cameras also on deck. Both the rear and front-facing shooters will apparently be able to capture UHD (4K) video, and we wouldn’t rule out there being a dual cam setup on the Mi 6’s back that GFXBench can’t typically register.