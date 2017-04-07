Phones

Key Xiaomi Mi 6 specs probably revealed at GFXBench, including Snapdragon 835

Although we completely understand and respect Xiaomi’s lower-key presence than usual on the smartphone and tablet release front of late, it’s probably time the Chinese company got all noisy and enthusiastic again soon with the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus (or Mi 6 Premier), then a Mi MIX 2 at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Now, the codename Sagit may not say much to a lot of people, but based on specifications disclosed in a pre-launch GFXBench testing file, we’re pretty confident it designates the “regular” Xiaomi Mi 6 variant.

The one with the same average-sounding 5.1-inch Full HD screen in tow as last year’s Mi 5 and Mi 5s, while the processor is substantially upgraded from a Snapdragon 820 and 821 respectively to 835. It remains to be seen when exactly might Samsung and Qualcomm allow Xiaomi to use the 10nm-powered SoC commercially, octa-core 2.4GHz CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and all.

Otherwise, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is tipped by this extremely reliable source to offer a choice between 4 and 6GB RAM, as well as 64 and 128GB internal storage, with 12 and 8MP cameras also on deck. Both the rear and front-facing shooters will apparently be able to capture UHD (4K) video, and we wouldn’t rule out there being a dual cam setup on the Mi 6’s back that GFXBench can’t typically register.

Source
GFXBench
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).