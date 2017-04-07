Verizon Pixel updated with special Android 7.1.2 update
The Android 7.1.2 over-the-air updates for the Pixel and Pixel XL are on their way to users across the world. Some carrier-specific versions are also coming around, too, as there is one for Deutsche Telekom units.
Verizon-sold Pixel units are also getting special updates with build version NHG47K, different from the N2G47E update for unlocked devices. It seems that the Checkmark had a few more tweaks it had to commit to in the update for 7.1.2.
Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and voice call performance have been improved. This package also supersedes a previous update that took away HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling features and, in some cases, prevented users from getting SMS texts. Owners will also be able to back up and restore Google apps such as Calendar, Drive and Messenger.
Google may not opt to upload the update images to its APIs farm.