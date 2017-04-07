America’s fourth largest mobile carrier no longer takes 50 percent off the service fees of folks looking for a change of pace, but both new and “well-qualified” existing Sprint customers can get half off the regular price of the sizzling hot high-end LG G6 phone for a limited time.

With pre-orders officially closed, and the compact 5.7-incher’s “global” rollout now underway, Sprint has ditched the old 49-inch HDTV promotion, swapping it for something everyone can find attractive.

Instead of paying a whopping $700+ all in all for a great handset and not-so-impressive TV you may not even need or want, you can cough up just a little over $350 starting today on only the LG G6. That’s after 24 monthly installments, mind you, so technically, you’re looking at measly $14.75 payments every 30 days, down from $29.50.

Better yet, if you pull the trigger before May 11, LG will also still throw in a complimentary Google Home. To recap, that’s a total of $354 over two years for an ingenious Google Assistant-supporting smart speaker and one of the most versatile, sharpest, most powerful and seemingly most durable smartphones around.

Elsewhere, the LG G6 continues to come bundled with a free 43-inch Smart TV from Verizon… at $672, while AT&T’s generosity mainly focuses on a buy-one-get-one arrangement. Finally, T-Mobile gives away free LG G Pad X copies to G6 adopters subscribed to the “Un-Carrier.” Without a doubt, Sprint wins this round.