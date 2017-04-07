Phones

Sprint celebrates actual LG G6 launch by shaving 50 percent off the phone’s list price

Contents
Advertisement

LG G6 review

America’s fourth largest mobile carrier no longer takes 50 percent off the service fees of folks looking for a change of pace, but both new and “well-qualified” existing Sprint customers can get half off the regular price of the sizzling hot high-end LG G6 phone for a limited time.

With pre-orders officially closed, and the compact 5.7-incher’s “global” rollout now underway, Sprint has ditched the old 49-inch HDTV promotion, swapping it for something everyone can find attractive.

Instead of paying a whopping $700+ all in all for a great handset and not-so-impressive TV you may not even need or want, you can cough up just a little over $350 starting today on only the LG G6. That’s after 24 monthly installments, mind you, so technically, you’re looking at measly $14.75 payments every 30 days, down from $29.50.

Better yet, if you pull the trigger before May 11, LG will also still throw in a complimentary Google Home. To recap, that’s a total of $354 over two years for an ingenious Google Assistant-supporting smart speaker and one of the most versatile, sharpest, most powerful and seemingly most durable smartphones around.

Elsewhere, the LG G6 continues to come bundled with a free 43-inch Smart TV from Verizon… at $672, while AT&T’s generosity mainly focuses on a buy-one-get-one arrangement. Finally, T-Mobile gives away free LG G Pad X copies to G6 adopters subscribed to the “Un-Carrier.” Without a doubt, Sprint wins this round.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Sprint Newsroom
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, AT&T, Deals, G6, Google, Google Home, LG, News, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).